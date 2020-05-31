Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) CEO Sells $8,138,145.81 in Stock

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) CEO Thomas William Burns sold 207,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $8,138,145.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas William Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Thomas William Burns sold 400 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $15,220.00.

NYSE GKOS opened at $38.98 on Friday. Glaukos Corp has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $84.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $49.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $55.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Corp will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 103,102 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Glaukos by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Glaukos by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Glaukos by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GKOS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Glaukos from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Glaukos from $53.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Glaukos from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Glaukos from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.78.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

