Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €20.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RNO. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.21 ($40.95).

Shares of Renault stock opened at €20.21 ($23.49) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.28. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

