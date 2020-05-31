Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 2,374,180 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,374,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $86,586,344.60. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

On Tuesday, May 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,016,950 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $68,172,910.00.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.65. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $40.00 to $39.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 151.9% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 109,288 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the first quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 51.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 227,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the first quarter worth approximately $996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.