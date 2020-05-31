Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.19

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 10198455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADAP shares. BidaskClub lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.19.

The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $632.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.62% and a negative net margin of 7,324.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,287,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 122,738 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 857,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 357,311 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,465,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 586,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 34,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

