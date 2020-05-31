Insider Selling: Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Major Shareholder Sells $30,600,000.00 in Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $30,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

PING opened at $28.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $29.80.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.32 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 468,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after buying an additional 32,110 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $8,110,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $7,481,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $8,515,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.