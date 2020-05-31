RTG Mining Inc (TSE:RTG) Insider Richard Charles Hains Purchases 10,230,000 Shares

RTG Mining Inc (TSE:RTG) insider Richard Charles Hains bought 10,230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$9,365,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,230,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,520,565.
Shares of RTG stock opened at C$0.11 on Friday. RTG Mining Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 million and a PE ratio of -3.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.20.
About RTG Mining
Read More: What is dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for RTG Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTG Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.