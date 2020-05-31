RTG Mining Inc (TSE:RTG) Insider Richard Charles Hains Purchases 10,230,000 Shares

RTG Mining Inc (TSE:RTG) insider Richard Charles Hains bought 10,230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$9,365,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,230,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,520,565.

Shares of RTG stock opened at C$0.11 on Friday. RTG Mining Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 million and a PE ratio of -3.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.20.

About RTG Mining

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper, gold, and magnetite deposits. It develops the Mabilo and Bunawan projects located in the Philippines. RTG Mining Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

