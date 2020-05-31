R. Ted Weschler Buys 982,126 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stock

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) major shareholder R. Ted Weschler acquired 982,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.33 per share, for a total transaction of $35,680,637.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 542,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,693,330.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

R. Ted Weschler also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 26th, R. Ted Weschler acquired 795,354 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,596,637.76.
  • On Thursday, May 21st, R. Ted Weschler purchased 908,668 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,968,335.84.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FWONA. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Media Formula One Series A presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 399.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4,251.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the first quarter valued at $108,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

