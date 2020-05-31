Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) to Hold

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyme Technologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The company is focused on creating medicines which specialize in the body’s immune system to treat diseases. Tyme Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Tyme Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

TYME stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. Tyme Technologies has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $186.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Tyme Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,798,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,553,644.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 211,975 shares of company stock valued at $266,534 in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 38,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 37,862 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

