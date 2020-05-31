Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Trading Down 5.4%

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) traded down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.78, 2,774,357 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 2,543,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile (NYSE:RBS)

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

