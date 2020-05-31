Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cfra

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00. Cfra’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s current price.

CSIQ has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.59. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $25.35.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The solar energy provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $825.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.65 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 18.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,836 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

