Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMEH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $971.52 million, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.33. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $165.11 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Apollo Medical by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Apollo Medical by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 6.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

