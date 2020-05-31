Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,255 ($29.66) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.92% from the stock’s current price.

OCDO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ocado Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,090 ($14.34) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.05) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,437.92 ($18.92).

LON OCDO opened at GBX 2,191 ($28.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion and a PE ratio of -74.52. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 994.01 ($13.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,130 ($28.02). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,748.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,357.34.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

