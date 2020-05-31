Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Cfra from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cfra’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen downgraded Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $32.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 55.66%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $518,833.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,725.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $379,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,605.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,632. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,764,000 after acquiring an additional 120,417 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,633,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after acquiring an additional 187,054 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1,018.3% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 409,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 372,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

