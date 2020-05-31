Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Critical Survey

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Micro Focus International and Elastic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International N/A N/A N/A Elastic -44.42% -41.56% -22.77%

Micro Focus International has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elastic has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Micro Focus International and Elastic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International 0 5 0 0 2.00 Elastic 0 3 10 0 2.77

Micro Focus International presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.45%. Elastic has a consensus price target of $87.46, suggesting a potential upside of 1.79%. Given Micro Focus International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Micro Focus International is more favorable than Elastic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of Micro Focus International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Elastic shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of Elastic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Micro Focus International and Elastic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International $3.35 billion 0.49 $1.47 billion $1.96 2.50 Elastic $271.65 million 25.85 -$102.30 million ($1.80) -47.73

Micro Focus International has higher revenue and earnings than Elastic. Elastic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Micro Focus International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Micro Focus International beats Elastic on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

