Head-To-Head Review: KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM) & New Frontier Health (NASDAQ:NFH)

KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM) and New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares KBL MERGER CORP/SH and New Frontier Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL MERGER CORP/SH N/A -10.81% -1.71% New Frontier Health N/A -14.90% -7.55%

This table compares KBL MERGER CORP/SH and New Frontier Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL MERGER CORP/SH N/A N/A -$90,000.00 N/A N/A New Frontier Health $354.40 million 0.67 -$62.13 million N/A N/A

KBL MERGER CORP/SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Frontier Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of KBL MERGER CORP/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of KBL MERGER CORP/SH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for KBL MERGER CORP/SH and New Frontier Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBL MERGER CORP/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A New Frontier Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

KBL MERGER CORP/SH has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Frontier Health has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KBL MERGER CORP/SH beats New Frontier Health on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

KBL MERGER CORP/SH Company Profile

KBL Merger Corp. IV is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition, buyout, PIPES and secondaries investments. The firm seeks to invest in healthcare or the healthcare-related wellness industry. In healthcare services the firm seeks to invest in outpatient care, physician practices, behavioral health and payor services. In pharma services the firm seeks to invest in outsourced services, contract research and generics / OTC. In health IT the firm seeks to invest in EMR / HER, revnue cycle management, telemedicine and care management. In minimal reimbursement risk the firm focuses on retail healthcare, wellness and preventative care. In devices and diagnostics the firm focuses on medical devices, diagnostics, genetic testing and lab tools. The firm typically invests in firms located in the United States. The firm seeks to invest in firms with valuation between $200 million to $700 million and EBITDA between $20 million to $70 million. The firms invest in firms with enterprise value $200 million to $700 million. The firm seeks to take majority stakes. KBL Merger Corp. IV was founded in 2016 and is New York, New York with an additional office in Newark, Delaware.

New Frontier Health Company Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation operates as an investment group that invests in, builds, and operates diversified businesses in China. It holds interest in various industries, including healthcare, internet, artificial intelligence, big data, education, and financial services. The company was formerly known as New Frontier Corporation and changed its name to New Frontier Health Corporation in December 2019. New Frontier Health Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

