Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Critical Contrast

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Clovis Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals $7.86 billion 8.57 $2.12 billion $21.47 28.54 Clovis Oncology $143.01 million 3.72 -$400.42 million ($7.60) -0.91

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Clovis Oncology. Clovis Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Clovis Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 28.56% 24.94% 18.81% Clovis Oncology -271.13% -1,576.32% -62.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Clovis Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 0 12 13 1 2.58 Clovis Oncology 2 5 5 0 2.25

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $538.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.13%. Clovis Oncology has a consensus price target of $16.63, suggesting a potential upside of 140.25%. Given Clovis Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clovis Oncology is more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Clovis Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Clovis Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clovis Oncology has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals beats Clovis Oncology on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion. It also provides Dupixent injection to treat atopic dermatitis in adults, and asthma in adults and adolescents; Praluent injection for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in adults; and Kevzara solution for subcutaneous injection for treating rheumatoid arthritis in adults. In addition, the company offers Libtayo injection to treat metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; ARCALYST injection for cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome; and ZALTRAP injection for intravenous infusion to treat metastatic colorectal cancer. Further, it is developing various product candidates for treating patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Sanofi, Bayer, Teva, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. As of 4/6/18, Rubraca® (rucaparib) is also approved by the FDA for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy. FDA granted regular approval for Rubraca in this second, broader and earlier-line indication on a priority review timeline based on positive data from the phase 3 ARIEL3 clinical trial. Biomarker testing is not required for patients to be prescribed Rubraca in this maintenance treatment indication.

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.