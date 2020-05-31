NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) Given $20.17 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $20.17 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned NexPoint Real Estate Finance an industry rank of 228 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFHD shares. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

