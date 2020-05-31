Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $4.93 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Manhattan Bridge Capital an industry rank of 236 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

LOAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

In related news, CEO Assaf Ran bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $28,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,572,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,125. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $87,440. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter valued at $74,000. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOAN stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 60.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Bridge Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

