Zacks: Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Given $2.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $2.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hunt Companies Finance Trust an industry rank of 222 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

HCFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other Hunt Companies Finance Trust news, CEO James Peter Flynn purchased 24,000 shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,744.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders purchased 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $114,079. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 215,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 63,698 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCFT stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.41. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Analysts anticipate that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

