Brokerages Anticipate Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) to Post $0.09 EPS

Shares of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Rimini Street an industry rank of 33 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RMNI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Rimini Street to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

In other Rimini Street news, CMO David W. Rowe sold 8,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $37,354.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 84,275 shares in the company, valued at $379,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO David W. Rowe sold 48,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $192,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 76,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,684 shares of company stock valued at $496,975. 61.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in Rimini Street by 57.3% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,095,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 763,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 85,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 866.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 268,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 76.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 84,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.42. Rimini Street has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.77 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

