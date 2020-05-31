Zacks: XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given XBiotech an industry rank of 23 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XBIT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of XBiotech from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XBiotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of XBiotech stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.70 million, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. XBiotech has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in XBiotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 641.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

