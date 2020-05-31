$0.27 EPS Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.36. Lawson Products posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $91.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Lawson Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research began coverage on Lawson Products in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lawson Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other Lawson Products news, CEO Michael G. Decata bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,450.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $600,574 over the last 90 days. 49.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Lawson Products by 9.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lawson Products by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Lawson Products by 5.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lawson Products by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Lawson Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,343,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,059,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lawson Products stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $266.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.99.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

