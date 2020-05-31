Brokerages Expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.33. Steel Dynamics posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.15.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez bought 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.32 per share, with a total value of $198,276.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,836.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,800 shares of company stock valued at $406,061 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 266.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 56,656 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 106,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,426,000 after purchasing an additional 416,707 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 313,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 50,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $35.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

