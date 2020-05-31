Zacks: Analysts Expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Kforce reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $335.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KFRC. BidaskClub upgraded Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kforce from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. William Blair cut Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $30.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 9,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $283,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 30,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $908,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 57.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.