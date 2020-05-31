Analysts Expect TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TiVo’s earnings. TiVo posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TiVo will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TiVo.

Get TiVo alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TiVo in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TiVo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

TiVo stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. TiVo has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $818.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TiVo by 4,130.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TiVo by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TiVo by 45.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TiVo during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in TiVo by 13.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TiVo (TIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TiVo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TiVo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.