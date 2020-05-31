Analysts Anticipate Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) to Announce -$0.56 EPS

Brokerages expect Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) to post ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.53). Epizyme posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.23. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,111.58% and a negative return on equity of 67.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPZM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Epizyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $50,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,736 shares of company stock valued at $94,518 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the first quarter worth about $3,567,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 8,768,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,999,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Epizyme by 222.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 122,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 84,575 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.06. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

