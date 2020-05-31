Analysts Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) to Post $0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) to report $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.29. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 7,380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 217.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,100,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463,379 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14,520.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,033,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,712,000 after buying an additional 6,985,752 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,857,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,058,000 after buying an additional 4,270,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,088,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 975.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,509,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,903,000 after buying an additional 2,276,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

