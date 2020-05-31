$0.17 EPS Expected for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Axon Enterprise posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.86.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 29,081 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $2,336,076.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,436,937.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $3,843,764.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,197,595. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,600,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,544,000 after buying an additional 299,281 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,587,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,593,000 after buying an additional 161,006 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 50.7% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,027,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,684,000 after buying an additional 345,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,004,000 after buying an additional 71,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,607,000 after buying an additional 48,250 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAXN stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $90.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.68. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2,532.00 and a beta of 0.73.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

