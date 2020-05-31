Analysts Expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.57. Ciena posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ciena.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $164,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $59,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,731 shares of company stock worth $1,390,404 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $55.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ciena has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.22.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ciena (CIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.