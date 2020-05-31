Analysts Expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Teradata reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

TDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Teradata from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.90.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $21.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.09. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Teradata by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Teradata by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Teradata by 734.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Teradata by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

