BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,593 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,493,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.97% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $40,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,488,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after acquiring an additional 30,220 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 409.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 160,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 72,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall bought 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 665,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.35 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 22.68%. On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.