Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,986 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Haynes International worth $39,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,972,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Haynes International by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after buying an additional 102,777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Haynes International by 561.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 75,283 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Haynes International by 107.0% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 132,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 68,625 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Haynes International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,652,000 after buying an additional 67,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAYN opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $299.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $111.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.01 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Equities analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 112.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HAYN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Haynes International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

