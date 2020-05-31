Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Stock Position Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,154,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.48% of Ship Finance International worth $39,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Ship Finance International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ship Finance International in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Ship Finance International by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ship Finance International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ship Finance International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Ship Finance International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ship Finance International from $15.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ship Finance International from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Pareto Securities cut shares of Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Ship Finance International Limited has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.44%.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

