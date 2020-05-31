Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,488,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.27% of Slack worth $39,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Slack by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 191,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 46,454 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Slack during the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Slack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Slack by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 805,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,108,000 after purchasing an additional 570,820 shares in the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Slack currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Shares of Slack stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61. Slack has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Slack news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Ofarrell sold 42,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $806,922.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,716,999 shares of company stock worth $41,337,805 in the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

