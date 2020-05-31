BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,042 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.62% of REX American Resources worth $39,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,283 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX opened at $58.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.44 and a quick ratio of 7.45. REX American Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $98.79. The firm has a market cap of $363.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.78 and a beta of 1.39.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The energy company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.72). REX American Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $83.25 million for the quarter.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

