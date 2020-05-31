Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) to Announce -$1.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) will announce ($1.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.21). Marcus posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 317.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Marcus had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.69 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Marcus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter worth about $5,701,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 755,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 172,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after buying an additional 172,955 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the 1st quarter worth about $1,403,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 106,761 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74. Marcus has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $439.44 million, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.31.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

