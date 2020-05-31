BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,013,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $39,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $19.05.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 60.05%. The company had revenue of $117.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLNG. B. Riley lowered their price target on Golar LNG from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. DNB Markets cut Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

