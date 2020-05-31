BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,191,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 410,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.44% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $39,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CFO Jeffrey L. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Anton bought 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,240.35. Insiders have acquired a total of 104,090 shares of company stock worth $547,434 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DBD opened at $4.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $412.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.17. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.67 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.