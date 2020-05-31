BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,077,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $39,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,598,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $792,074,000 after acquiring an additional 330,074 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,836,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,829,000 after acquiring an additional 632,070 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,806,000 after acquiring an additional 725,837 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 3,298,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,404,000 after acquiring an additional 293,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,312,000 after acquiring an additional 666,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 13,370 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $563,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $853,990.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MMP opened at $45.34 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

