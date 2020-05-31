BlackRock Inc. Purchases 801,506 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,834,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 801,506 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $39,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,509,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 752,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 865,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,982,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $27,148,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB opened at $3.52 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $546.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 58.35% and a negative return on equity of 131.21%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. Research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

