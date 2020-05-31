BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.45% of National Research worth $39,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in National Research by 90.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 56,299 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in National Research during the first quarter valued at $524,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Research by 0.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 617,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,093,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

NRC stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $71.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.07.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 114.97% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRC. ValuEngine upgraded National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,593 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc
BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,593 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc
Haynes International, Inc. Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.
Haynes International, Inc. Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.
Ship Finance International Limited Stock Position Reduced by BlackRock Inc.
Ship Finance International Limited Stock Position Reduced by BlackRock Inc.
Slack Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.
Slack Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.
BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in REX American Resources Corp
BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in REX American Resources Corp
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marcus Corp to Announce -$1.39 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marcus Corp to Announce -$1.39 Earnings Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report