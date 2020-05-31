BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.45% of National Research worth $39,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in National Research by 90.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 56,299 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in National Research during the first quarter valued at $524,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Research by 0.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 617,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,093,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

NRC stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $71.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.07.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 114.97% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRC. ValuEngine upgraded National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

