BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,819,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,407 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.73% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $39,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 266,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 41,401 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,318,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

NYSE:ETH opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $306.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $21.78.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.95 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ethan Allen Interiors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,944,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,074,338.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.