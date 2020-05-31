BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,916,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,380,900 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.38% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $38,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWP. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4,107.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWP opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.16. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $29.57.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

