Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,251,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $38,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Cna Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cna Financial alerts:

Cna Financial stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.82. Cna Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $51.30.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Cna Financial had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cna Financial Corp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Cna Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cna Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cna Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Cna Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cna Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cna Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.