BlackRock Inc. Sells 15,131 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,565,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,131 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.74% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $38,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $25,125.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,712.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 5,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,096 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $662.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.14. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.21. Analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.