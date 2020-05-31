BlackRock Inc. Buys 160,969 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,676,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,969 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.23% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $38,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,050,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,895,000 after acquiring an additional 193,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,209,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 183,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,018,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,853,000 after acquiring an additional 228,578 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,286,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,195,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $599.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.74. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 8,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $62,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $281,871.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,461 shares of company stock worth $536,379 over the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLDD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.80 price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

