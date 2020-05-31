BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,682,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,556,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.35% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia worth $38,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 4,455.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 870,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,752,000 after buying an additional 851,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 1,615.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 484,748 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,675,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,383,000 after purchasing an additional 323,100 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 2,749.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 199,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 192,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the 1st quarter worth about $1,953,000. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELP opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELP shares. HSBC raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.