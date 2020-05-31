Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,458,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.18% of Par Pacific worth $38,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1,400.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seaport Global Securities dropped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

In other news, CFO William Monteleone acquired 13,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $86,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 239,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,864.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William Pate acquired 62,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $404,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,049.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PARR stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.30 million.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

