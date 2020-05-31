BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,137,019 Shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) by 142.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,933,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137,019 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Medallia were worth $38,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDLA opened at $28.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.67. Medallia has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Medallia from $45.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.37.

In related news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $938,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,297.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $860,312.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,797,915 shares in the company, valued at $49,550,537.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 509,515 shares of company stock worth $11,233,361 over the last quarter.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

