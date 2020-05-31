Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,820,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.31% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $38,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHEF stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $552.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 1.98. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $42.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.79.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $375.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

